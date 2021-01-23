130 New Covid Cases Reported In Odisha

By WCE 1
Image Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Almost 130 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Saturday. The tally rose to 3,34,150.

Of the new cases detected in 23 districts, 76 were from quarantine centres and 54 local contacts.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 7

6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 5
10. Jajpur: 8
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 6
16. Koraput: 4
17. Mayurbhanj: 3
18. Nawarangpur: 3
19. Nayagarh: 1
20. Nuapada: 4
21. Puri: 15

22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sundargarh: 14

Besides, the state pool has two positive cases.

