13-year-old Koraput boy commits suicide after denied mobile phone

Koraput boy commits suicide after denied mobile phone

Koraput: In a tragic incident a 13-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide after denied mobile phone. The incident took place in Goutam Nagar area in Koraput of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, the kid was playing with the mobile phone. His father snatched away the mobile from the kid in order to forbid him from being glued to the mobile phone.

However, after being denied the mobile phone, the kid became angry and went inside the room. He shut the door from inside the room and reportedly hanged himself with the help of clothes.

After knowing about it the family members alerted Police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Later, Police handed over the body after autopsy.

A case has been registered in this connection in the Police station, said SI Sudarshan Adhikari.

It is to be noted that two days ago also, such a case had taken place in Odisha.

