13-year-old among 38 Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 38 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Tuesday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,671.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1. A 56 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 65 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 80 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 50 years old Female of Baragarh District.

5. A 76 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.

6. A 56 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7. A 45 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

8. A 62 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Dibetes Millitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

9. A 48 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Dibetes Millitus.

10. A 71 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Dibetes Mellitus.

11. A 48 years old Male of Cuttack District.

12. A 79 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13. A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14. A 78 years old Male of Cuttack District.

15. A 45 years old Male of Cuttack District.

16. A 55 years old Male of Deogarh District.

17. A 62 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

18. A 52 years old Male of Ganjam District.

19. A 13 years old Female of Jagatsinghapur District who was also suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome.

20. A 68 years old Male of Jagatsinghapur District.

21. A 30 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

22. A 60 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

23. A 28 years old Female of Keonjhar District.

24. A 70 years old Male of Khurdha District.

25. A 80 years old Female of Khurdha District.

26. A 57 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

27. A 58 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

28. A 70 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

29. A 60 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District.

30. A 66 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

31. A 60 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Cervical Cancer.

32. A 73 years old Male of Puri District.

33. A 45 years old Male of Puri District.

34. A 60 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

35. A 50 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

36. A 32 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

37. A 61 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

38. A 80 years old Male of Sundargarh District.