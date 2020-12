Koraput: As many as 13 wagons of a freight train derailed between Maliguda and Jarti railway stations in Koraput district.

The incident took place at 4.30 AM at Jarti Station in Koraput while it was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the train mishap.

On the other hand,Jagadalpur-Koraput Express travelling on the route couldn’t proceed due to the disruption.

Restoration work is underway.