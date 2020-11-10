13 Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,454

13 Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,454

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as thirteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,454.

The death details are as follows:

1.A 61-year-old male of Balasore district.

2.A 67-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

3.An 85-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

4.A 54-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

5.A 60-year-old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

6.A 60-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 70-year-old female of Mayurbhanj.

8.A 66-year-old male of Mayurbhanj.

9.A 54-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 65-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

11.A 58-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

12.A 56-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from HUCM, Ch Pancreatitis & nephrolithiasis.

13.A 55-year-old male of Sundargarh district.