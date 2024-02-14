13 school kids unwell due to food poisoning in Sambalpur

Rairakhol: In a tragic incident, as many as 13 school kids have become unwell due to food poisoning in Sambalpur of Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Naktideul Block of Sambalpur district in Odisha. The kids of a private school have allegedly fallen sick after having leftover food.

All the kids have been admitted to the Naktideul Block Community Healthcare Center (CHC) and are undergoing treatment. The leftover food had been served to the kids leading to severe food poisoning.

It is further worth mentioning that as many as fiver kids are critically ill and have been shifted to the Burla Medical College and Hospital.

In September last year, in a tragic incident, as many as 11 people have fallen sick due to food poisoning in Anandapur of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

According to reliable reports, as many as 11 people fell ill after eating chicken at night in Amritpur village of Anandpur under Nandipada police station limits.

All those who had fallen sick have been admitted to the Anandpur Hospital. Among them are two men, three women and six children.

According to available information on Wednesday, the family of Anant Narayan Das of the village fell ill after cooking chicken and eating it.

They were first admitted to the Shalania Community Health Center (CHC), they were brought to Anandpur Hospital this morning as their condition deteriorated and they became critical. It has been reported that all of them recovered after receiving first aid.