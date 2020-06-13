Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre today informed that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain most likely to occur in 13 different districts of the State.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Khurda, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Baragarh and Nuapada between 3 PM and 6 PM today,” said the Meteorological centre.

The weather department also said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at many places over rest districts Odisha with isolated heavy rainfall over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh during next 24 hours.

Under the influence of monsoon flow, light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the district of Odisha in subsequent four days.