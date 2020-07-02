Thudnerstorm-rain-lightning-6

13 Odisha districts to witness lightning, light to moderate rainfall

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that as many as 13 districts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today.

The 13 districts which are expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are Nayagarh, Balasore, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Angul between 2 PM and 5 PM today, informed the weatherman.

