Bhubaneswar: Update on newly detected COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 5th Jun 2020 till 9 am.

BMC further added that contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be kept under active surveillance.

A total of 81 COVID19 cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar. 51 of them have recovered. 27 are however still positive. Three persons have died because of the virus attack.

It is noteworthy that 130 fresh cases have been detected today. The number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2600 mark. Till now, 2608 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.