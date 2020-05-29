13 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: As many as 13 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Friday, confirmed Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

The district has been witnessing a rise in return of migrant workers. All the patients are from Sundergarh district. They are Maharastra returnees and were in quarantine centres. Out of the 13 cases, 4 are from Rourkela while 8 are from Tangripali Mangaspur and another one from Darlipali area.

All the patients will be shifted to designated COVID hospitals for their treatment, Officials said. With this 13, the total number of COVID positive cases in the district rises to 54.

There are 27 active cases while 27 people have recovered so far. With this the total number of COVID positive cases in the state rises to 1758.