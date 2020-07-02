Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 more new COVID cases have been detected under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that out of 13 cases reported today out of which 5 are local contact case and 8 are home quarantine cases.

A total of 9 people also have recovered from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the BMC.

Details about the local cases:

1 case, 21-year-old female from Khandagiri, Saradhapali Basti with a travel history of Jajpur district.

1 case, 32-year-old male of Old Town, Bhimatangi Road with a travel history of Cuttack district.

1 case, 56-year-old of Salia Sahi who is a Railway Staff and a native of Jajpur district.

1 case, 57-year-old male of Niladri Vihar, near Utkal Institute of Medical Science, his family member is a Assam returnee.

1 case, 18-year-old female of Jaydev Vihar, Nilachakra Nagar.

Details about the home quarantine cases:

3 cases, 24-year-old, 32-year-old males and 28 year-old female of Tankapani Road, near Rajarani Mandira linked with an earlier positive case.

2 case, 44-year-old male and 30-year-old female of Tankapani Road, Bijayalaxmi Colony linked an earlier positive case.

2 cases, 30-year-old and 32-year-old males of Nuagaon near Samantapur linked with an earlier positive cases.

1 case, 25-year-old male of Unit-1, near High School with a travel history of Bangalore.