Kendrapara: Thirteen more COVID positive cases have been reported in Kendrapara district, informed district Collector. With the detection of the fresh 13 cases, Odisha’s positive tally rose to 624.

Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma informed that all of them are Surat returnees and are living in quarantine centres of Mahakalpara, Kendrapara and Kanika blocks.

This apart, Verma said that there is no reason to panic as none of them had interaction with public and they have been shifted to hospital.

13 new cases have been identified today in kendrapara district. All Surat returnees living in quarantine centres of Mahakalpara, kendrapara and kanika block… they have no interaction with public. They have been shifted to hospital. No need to panic — Collector Kendrapara🇮🇳 (@dmkendrapara) May 14, 2020

With the detection of the 13 cases, the number of Coronavirus positive case in the district went to 22 and the active case touched 20. Two person of the district had recovered from the deadly virus.

Earlier today, 73 cases were reported in the State which included 42 cases from Ganjam , 3 cases from Khurda, 9 cases from Bhadrak, 17 cases from Jajpur and 2 from Sundergarh.