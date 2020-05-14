13 more COVID19 positive cases
Image Credit :theweek

13 more COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha’s Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Thirteen more COVID positive cases have been reported in Kendrapara district, informed district Collector. With the detection of the fresh 13 cases, Odisha’s positive tally rose to 624.

Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma informed that all of them are Surat returnees and are living in quarantine centres of Mahakalpara, Kendrapara and Kanika blocks.

This apart, Verma said that there is no reason to panic as none of them had interaction with public and they have been shifted to hospital.

With the detection of the 13 cases, the number of Coronavirus positive case in the district went to 22 and the active case touched 20. Two person of the district had recovered from the deadly virus.

Earlier today, 73 cases were reported in the State which included  42  cases from Ganjam , 3 cases from Khurda, 9 cases from Bhadrak,  17 cases from Jajpur and 2 from Sundergarh.

You might also like
State

Leading US Companies Interested To Invest In Odisha, Say Govt. Officials

State

Woman Falls At The Feet Of A BDO In Odisha’s Jajpur & Prays For Her…

State

Tickets of all regular passenger trains cancelled till June 30

State

Mo Bus Services To Resume From Bhubaneswar Airport & Railway Station From Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.