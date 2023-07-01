13 more bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims handed over to families

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13 more bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims were handed over to their family members on Saturday, said sources.

The bodies were reportedly handed over based on the result of DNA test and with coordination with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Government Railway Police (GRP).

As per the sources, out of the 13 bodies, four bodies were sent to Bihar, while eight were sent to West Bengal. Apart from this, one body was sent to Jharkhand.

Ambulance and escort vehicle for families were arranged by Odisha government and East Coast Railway, respectively. Exgratia have been paid to the kins of the family members by Railways as announced by Prime Minister and Railway Minister.

The process of handing over of the bodies will continue till claimants come.

Earlier yesterday, a total of six bodies of the victims were handed over to their respective family members following the results of the DNA test.