13 houses gutted, 3 families rendered homeless in Dhenkanal village fire

Kamakhyanagar: At least 13 houses belonging to three families were gutted and assets worth lakhs were lost in a massive fire which broke out in Baunshakana village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district last night.

As per the report, sparks erupted at one Dhanu Pradhan’s house late in the night and later spread to the neighbourhood while they were asleep. Till Dhanu’s family came to know about the fire and woke up the blaze had engulfed the houses of Sarat Pradhan, Kartik Pradhan and Narayan Pradhan and Biswanath Pradhan’s house completely.

Biswanath lost furniture, electronic goods and other properties which he had purchased for daughter’s marriage.

Bhuban fire brigade team reached the spot latter and doused the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.