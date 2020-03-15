13 districts of Odisha to receive rainfall in coming 24 hours: Met Dept Yellow warning issued for 5 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As per the latest release by the Met Department, several districts of Odisha likely to receive light to moderate rainfall backed with thunderstorm, in the coming 24 hours.

As per the weather forecast released by the MeT department, these districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming 24 hours: Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Angul, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Khordha.

Yellow warning has been issued for at least five districts of the state. These districts are: Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kandhamal.

As per the forecast the maximum temperature on Monday (tomorrow) in the state will be 35 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature will be 21 degree Celsius.

On Sunday Malkangiri district recorded the maximum temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius. Similarly, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi and Bhawanipatna received the maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius. The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 33.1 Degree Celsius while Cuttack witnessed the maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius.