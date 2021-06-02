13 Districts Of Odisha To Experience Rainfall And Lightning, Alert Issued

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued a rainfall and lightning alert to 13 districts of Odisha. 

The MeT department has issued an alert for the next 3 hours to the following districts namely:

Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabrangapur, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalhandi, Malkangiri, Kendrapada and Boudh. 

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

