weather odisha
Pic Credits: New Indian Express

13 Districts In Odisha Issued Yellow Warning, Fishermen Asked Not To Venture Into The Sea

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Met Department (IMD) regional center here in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning in 13 districts of Odisha today.

Another depression has been predicted in the Bay of Bengal that might trigger rainfall from September 20 to September 22.

Related News

Odisha Records 4180 Covid Positives Today, Tally Crosses 1.7…

Huge Amount Of Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Capital,…

24 Shops Sealed, Several Fined For COVID Guidelines…

Cuttack city reports 257 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises…

The fishermen have been warned by the Met Department to avoid venturing into the sea. Those in the sea have been advised to return as soon as possible.

The 13 districts that have been kept on alert are: 

Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

You might also like
Nation

Covid-19 India: Fresh 96,424 Cases In 24 Hrs, Total Crosses 52 Lakh Mark

State

Odisha Reports 13 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Tally Mounts To 682

State

Odisha Records 4180 Covid Positives Today, Tally Crosses 1.7 Lakh

State

Huge Amount Of Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Capital, Investigation Underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7