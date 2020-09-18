13 Districts In Odisha Issued Yellow Warning, Fishermen Asked Not To Venture Into The Sea

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Met Department (IMD) regional center here in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning in 13 districts of Odisha today.

Another depression has been predicted in the Bay of Bengal that might trigger rainfall from September 20 to September 22.

The fishermen have been warned by the Met Department to avoid venturing into the sea. Those in the sea have been advised to return as soon as possible.

The 13 districts that have been kept on alert are:

Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.