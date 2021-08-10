13 coaches of Goods train derail in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: As many as 13 coaches of a goods train reportedly derailed near Bhatatira near Dhamra railway over bridge in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the derailment took place while the train was on its way to Dhamra from Bhadrak.

As per the preliminary reports, it has been learnt that the railway track collapsed at places due to heavy rain for which the wagons got derailed.

Railways authorities have reached the spot and probing the cause of the derailment while efforts are on to put back the derailed coaches to the tracks. Railway is yet to issue an official confirmation in this regard.