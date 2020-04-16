Gajapati: At least 13 persons were arrested for attacking policemen during lock down in Gajapati district of Odisha, on Thursday.

The 13 arrested persons including 2 women are the residents of Birikota village of Adva tehsil in Gajapati district.

Police also seized 440 litres of country made liquor from the arrested persons.

According to reports, Police noticed a crowd when they were patrolling at the Adva area for any violation of lock down norms. However, as police approached the place it was found that the villagers were buying country made liquor. Police came into action and tried to seize the liquor for which the villagers turned furious and attacked them.

The angry mob not only injured some policemen but also ransacked the police vehicle. The injured Policemen were rushed to the nearby Primary Health Centre for treatment.

The arrested persons have been forwarded to court, informed the police.