Bhubaneswar: As many as 1297 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries in the state include 142 people from Khordha, 133 from Mayurbhanj, 111 from Cuttack, 100 from Balasore, 76 from Anugul, 74 from Sundargarh, 67 from Jagatsinghpur, 62 from Kendrapara, 52 from Puri, 43 from Balangir, 40 from Bargarh, 37 from Kalahandi, 36 from Sambalpur, 34 from Keonjhar, 32 from Bhadrak, 32 from Nuapada, 30 from Jajapur, 30 from Nabarangpur, 20 from Dhenkanal, 18 from Kandhamal, 18 from Koraput, 15 from Nayagarh, 14 from Ganjam, 14 from Jharsuguda, 10 from Malkangiri, 7 from Boudh, 7 from Gajapati,5 from Sonepur, 4 from Deogarh, 4 from Rayagada, and 30 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,99,159, the Health Dept added.

