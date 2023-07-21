129 Welfare Extension Officers Join State Govt

Bhubaneswar: As many as 129 Welfare Officers joined the State ST, SC Development Department today at the Nijukti Parva organised at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised the new officers to be proactive in ensuring the services reach the beneficiaries and be sensitive to people.

Congratulating the new officers for the success, the CM said that Welfare Extension Officers have a significant role at the grassroots level for enhancing the quality of life of a majority section of our state.

He further advised that while the officers need to work in a professional manner for execution of various programmes, they have to proactively engage people in various endeavours. Besides, in all of their activities, they have to show enough sensitiveness in your public dealings, as the beneficiaries come mostly from underprivileged sections.

He hoped that the new officers are aware of the 5T initiatives following the principles of Technology, Teamwork, Transparency, Time and ensure transformation happens all around.

Stating that this department is one of the most significant departments of my government, he said that the department looks into the development and welfare of about 75 per cent people of the state belonging to communities from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Minorities and Backward Class. It certainly has a huge responsibility in carrying forward the inclusive development goals of the state, he added.

Highlighting the flagship programmes, he said that apart from the ongoing livelihood programmes for Tribal people, his Government has also introduced Mukhya Mantri Jana-Jati Jeevika Mission.

He continued, it is one of the largest livelihood promotion initiatives directed specifically for tribal people with a budget allocation of Rs 500 Crore. The scheme will provide support to 1.5 lakh tribal households in 121 blocks of the State over a period of three years starting from 2022-23.

He further said that education is an essential element for socio-economic upliftment. We are modernising schools, building hostels, enhancing scholarships for tribal students. Besides, he specified, from this year, we have decided to pay one-time financial assistance up to Rs. 50 thousand to needy ST-SC students pursuing degree education. Odisha is also considered as a leading State in the implementation of Forest Rights Act, he added. He wished the new officers a bright career ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, ST, SC Development Department Minister Jagannath Saraka highlighted the achievements of his department in the development of ST, SC people. He called upon the young officers to work with commitment for the welfare of people.

Two new officers Binirani Soren, and Bijay Kumar Agasti, sharing their experiences, said that appreciated the citizen centric governance, and committed themselves to the 5T principles of governance.

Development Commissioner Smt Anu Garg said that the young officers are joining the govt at very promising time when Odisha has ushered in an era of transformation. She asked the officers to maintain integrity at all cost.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of ST, SC Development Department Smt Roopa Roshan Sahu, in her introductory address, said that this department serves the poorest of the poor. She expected the new officers to work with all the earnestness following the principle of 5T.