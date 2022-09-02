12545 DLs suspended, 888 vehicles seized during drive against helmetless riding in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state transport authority (STA) of Odisha has reportedly suspended 12545 Driving Licence (DLs) and seized 888 vehicles during its two-week long drive against helmetless riding on National and state highways.

A press release issued by the STA also revealed that the enforcement team also issued 24474 challans to the bike riders who violated the traffic rules and a fine of Rs 63, 98,116 was collected from them.

It is to be noted here that the special drive was launched from August 16 against those who ride two-wheelers without helmets and those riding pillions without helmets. The drive ended on August 30.

“In view of upcoming Puja and winter season, September month is declared as month of enforcement. There will be zero tolerance for violation of traffic and Motor Vehicle rules,” said the STA.