Bhubaneswar: Another 125 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Health department, the fresh recovery cases include 33 persons from Khordha, 17 from Puri, 14 from Cuttack, 13 from Mayurbhanj, ten from Ganjam, nine from Keonjhar , eight from Jajpur, six from Nuapada, four each from Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur, three from Sundargarh, two from Balangir , one each from Kandhamal & Malkangiri,

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3988, the Health dept tweeted.

Earlier in the day, as many as 167 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total positive cases in the state to 5470. The active cases of the state now stand at 1458 .