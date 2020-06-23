125 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases reach to 3988

125 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases reach 3988

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Another 125 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals, informed the  State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Health department, the fresh recovery cases include 33 persons from Khordha, 17 from Puri, 14 from Cuttack, 13 from Mayurbhanj,  ten from Ganjam, nine from Keonjhar , eight  from Jajpur, six from Nuapada, four each from Kendrapara & Jagatsinghpur,  three from Sundargarh, two from Balangir ,  one  each from Kandhamal & Malkangiri,

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3988, the Health dept tweeted.

 

Earlier in the day, as many as 167 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total positive cases in the state to 5470.  The active cases of the state now stand at 1458 .

You might also like
State

Hirakud Dam To Release First Flood Water On June 25 In Odisha

State

Youth electrocuted to death in Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

80-yr-old COVID19 Positive Man Dies In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.