1236 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 33020
Bhubaneswar: Another 1236 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals across the state, it added.
The fresh recovered cases include 461 persons from Khurdha, 182 from Ganjam, 83 from Rayagada, 74 from Kandhamal, 51 from Malkangiri, 39 from Angul, 36 from Koraput, 35 from Balasore, 34 from Baragarh, 32 from Jagatsinghpur, 32 from Sundergarh, 31 from Bhadrak, 29 from Jajpur, 28 from Gajapati, 23 from Mayurbhanj, 15 from Nabarangpur, 14 from Puri, 10 from Kendrapara, 9 from Boudh, 8 from Jharsuguda, 6 from Nayagarh, 3 from Cuttack, 1 from Kendrapara, according to the Health Department.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 33020, the Health Dept tweeted.
