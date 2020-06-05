123 more Covid-19 patients discharged in Odisha

123 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; most in 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 123 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the most in one-day in the state,  informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Among the 123 new recoveries cases,  35 cases reported from Ganjam district, 22 from Cuttack, 14 from Nuapada, 14 from Balangir, 10 from Khordha, seven from Kandhamal, five from Koraput, four from Kendrapara, three each from Balasore, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh and one each from Angul, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh,  the the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its twitter handle adding that all of them were discharged from the COVID hospitals.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1604, it added

 

Earlier in the day, the State reported as mana as 130 new COVID-19 positive cases.

