1220 Covid Positives In the Last 24 Hrs, Toll Rises To 3,05,000

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1220 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday. The tally rose to 3,05,000.

New Positives Cases: 1220; In Quarantine: 703, Local Contacts: 517

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 60

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 96

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 26

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 59

13. Jajpur: 26

14. Jharsuguda: 32

15. Kalahandi: 59

16. Kandhamal: 8

17. Kendrapada: 48

18. Keonjhar: 48

19. Khurda: 134

20. Koraput: 21

21. Malkangiri: 19

22. Mayurbhanj: 46

23. Nawarangpur: 14

24. Nayagarh: 20

25. Nuapada: 66

26. Puri: 60

27. Rayagada: 5

28. Sambalpur: 40

29. Sonepur: 13

30. Sundargarh: 119

31. State Pool: 21