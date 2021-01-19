122 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,33,566

Bhubaneswar: Almost 122 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,33,566.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 3

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Ganjam: 4

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 2

11. Jharsuguda: 4

12. Khurda: 5

13. Mayurbhanj: 3

14. Nuapada: 6

15. Puri: 17

16. Sambalpur: 23

17. Sonepur: 2

18. Sundargarh: 26

19. State Pool: 1