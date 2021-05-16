12,077 Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha Today, See Details
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 12,077 new Covid-19 recovery cases today taking the total number to 5,14,532 in the State.
This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government through their official twitter handle.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
2072 from Sundargarh
1611 from Khordha
916 from Cuttack
580 from Anugul
543 from Sambalpur
462 from Bargarh
453 from Puri
437 from Baleswar
435 from Bolangir
429 from Nabarangpur
425 from Jharsuguda
401 from Kalahandi
382 from Bhadrak
261 from Nuapada
218 from Ganjam
215 from Nayagarh
213 from Sonepur
210 from Keonjhar
176 from Rayagada
175 from Mayurbhanj
156 from Kendrapara
137 from Dhenkanal
136 from Deogarh
130 from Jagatsinghpur
118 from Koraput
104 from Jajapur
101 from Gajapati
92 from Boudh
69 from Kandhamal
63 from Malkangiri
357 from State Pool