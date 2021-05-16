12,077 Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha Today, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 12,077 new Covid-19 recovery cases today taking the total number to 5,14,532 in the State.

This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government through their official twitter handle.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

2072 from Sundargarh

1611 from Khordha

916 from Cuttack

580 from Anugul

543 from Sambalpur

462 from Bargarh

453 from Puri

437 from Baleswar

435 from Bolangir

429 from Nabarangpur

425 from Jharsuguda

401 from Kalahandi

382 from Bhadrak

261 from Nuapada

218 from Ganjam

215 from Nayagarh

213 from Sonepur

210 from Keonjhar

176 from Rayagada

175 from Mayurbhanj

156 from Kendrapara

137 from Dhenkanal

136 from Deogarh

130 from Jagatsinghpur

118 from Koraput

104 from Jajapur

101 from Gajapati

92 from Boudh

69 from Kandhamal

63 from Malkangiri

357 from State Pool