1203 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 30,000 Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1203 new COVID19 positive cases including 758 from quarantine centres and 445 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1203 new covid cases have been reported from 28 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 30378.

The district wise Covid positive tally reported today is as follows: 

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 53

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 97

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 72

11. Ganjam: 250

12. Jagatsinghpur: 8

13. Jajpur: 46

14. Kalahandi: 4

15. Kandhamal: 14

16. Kendrapada: 14

17. Keonjhar: 11

18. Khurda: 220

19. Koraput: 66

20. Malkangiri: 65

21. Mayurbhanj: 16

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 24

24. Puri: 9

25. Rayagada: 45

26. Sambalpur: 40

27. Sonepur: 4

28. Sundargarh: 74

