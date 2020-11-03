1201 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 2,94,415
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1201 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday. The tally rose to 2,94,415.
New Positives Cases: 1201, In quarantine: 697 Local contacts: 504
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 49
2. Balasore: 48
3. Bargarh: 58
4. Bhadrak: 27
5. Balangir: 52
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 69
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 14
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 61
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 28
14. Jharsuguda: 35
15. Kalahandi: 26
16. Kandhamal: 9
17. Kendrapada: 43
18. Keonjhar: 32
19. Khurda: 132
20. Koraput: 28
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 73
23. Nawarangpur: 24
24. Nayagarh: 14
25. Nuapada: 57
26. Puri: 43
27. Rayagada: 15
28. Sambalpur: 31
29. Sonepur: 24
30. Sundargarh: 67
31. State Pool: 24