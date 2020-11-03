1201 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 2,94,415

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1201 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday. The tally rose to 2,94,415.

New Positives Cases: 1201, In quarantine: 697 Local contacts: 504

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 49

2. Balasore: 48

3. Bargarh: 58

4. Bhadrak: 27

5. Balangir: 52

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 69

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 14

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 61

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 28

14. Jharsuguda: 35

15. Kalahandi: 26

16. Kandhamal: 9

17. Kendrapada: 43

18. Keonjhar: 32

19. Khurda: 132

20. Koraput: 28

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 73

23. Nawarangpur: 24

24. Nayagarh: 14

25. Nuapada: 57

26. Puri: 43

27. Rayagada: 15

28. Sambalpur: 31

29. Sonepur: 24

30. Sundargarh: 67

31. State Pool: 24