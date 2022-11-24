1200 year old statue found in Puri district of Odisha

Puri: An ancient statue has been found in Pipili area in Puri district of Odisha that has been identified as 1200 year old. The statue was found in the Singharpur village under Mangalpur panchayat.

As per reports, heritage researcher Deepak Nayak has found that the statue that was being worshipped as Savitri in the Akhandaswar Mahadev temple premises is actually the statue of Marichi.

According to the researcher, the said stature belongs to ancient Buddhist Age or from Bhoumakar Yuga from either the 8th or 9th century AD. This type of statue is rare in Odisha. Besides, there are many other precious statues including that of Bhairav, Astik Jaratkuru and Sun God are there which are now in a wretched state. Since these statutes have been left unattended for long years, the artistic carvings have started to decay.

Hence, the researcher Nayak has suggested that steps should be taken immediately to preserve these statues.

It is to be noted that last year Nayak had identified the 1500 year old Shree Swapneshwar temple in Veer Purusottampur. Following his identification the temple was revived and given a facelift.