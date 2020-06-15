120-yr-old woman dragged on cot to bank in Odisha: Manager suspended

Nuapada: The manager of Utkal Gramya Bank at Baragan in Nuapada district of Odisha, who had asked for physical verification of an old woman, for which a 120 year old woman was dragged to the bank on a cot, was suspended.

It is to be noted that an elderly woman had to drag her 120-year-old bedridden mother on a cot to the nearby bank to withdraw pension money of Rs 1,500.

The incident came to light after a video of the woman dragging her bedridden mother on a cot to a bank in Odisha’s Nuapada district went viral on social media.

The woman from Bargaon village dragged her mother on the cot after the bank official allegedly asked for physical verification. The incident took place on June 9.

Bank manager Ajit Pradhan allegedly asked Dei to bring her bedridden mother Labhe Baghel to the bank.

Her mother is an account holder under Jan Dhan Yojana of the Central government.