Bhubaneswar: As many as 120 more COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, informed Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

The Health department said that 30 coronavirus patients from Ganjam district, 19 from Khurda district and 14 from Balasore district have recovered from the deadly virus.

Likewise, 9 from Dhenkanal district, 7 each from Nayagarh & Sundargarh districts, 6 from Angul district, 5 from Keonjhar district, 4 each from Jagatsinghpur & Puri districts also have have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals.

One each COVID patient from Deogarh, Kendrapara and Jharsuguda districts also got well from the disease.

With the recovery of 120 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2474.