Bhubaneswar: Another 120 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, taking the total recovery cases in the state to 2594 , informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Among the fresh recovered cases, 33 from Ganjam, 18 from Gajapati, 13 from Sonepur, 12 from Balesore, eight each from Balangir, and Khurdha, seven from Mayurbhanj, four from Cuttack, three each from Jajpur, Nayagarh and Nuapada, two each from Dhenkanal, Puri and Rayagada and one each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi, the Health Dept said in a tweet adding that all of them have been discharged from the COVID hospitals.

1 each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 2594. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, Odisha has reported 225 new COVID-19 positive cases, highest single day spike so far. The total positive cases increased to 3,723 in the state.