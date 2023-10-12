120 houses to be razed to the ground in Manikpatna of Odisha

Manikapatna: After the order of the High Court, the eviction process began in Manikapatna village under Aul tehsil of Kendrapada district of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that for years, some people of the village have built houses on the rural roads and government land. As a result, it was not possible for ambulances and four-wheelers to reach the village.

People of Aul block had repeatedly complained to the Tehsildar and Kendrapada District Magistrate to remove the encroachment, but to no avail.

In the end, the young social worker of Manikpatna village, Suresh Chandra, filed a public interest case in the High Court. The High Court took cognizance of the case and directed the Aul Tehsildar to remove the encroached rural roads and government land.

As per the orders of the High Court, the eviction process has started today in the presence of the Magistrate and the police administration. The Magistrate in charge said that 120 houses will be demolished in three phases.

Also Read: Odisha Man Kills 2nd Wife After Being Imprisoned For Killing 1st