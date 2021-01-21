12-year-old girl raped in Nayagarh district of Odisha

Nayagarh: In another rape case from Nayagarh district, a 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Khandiabandha village in Champapedi area under Chandpur police station on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that earlier, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Jadupur village of the district and a minor boy has been arrested in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Premananda alias Manguli Behera (35) of Khandiabandha village.

As per reports, the accused lurked into the house of the victim when she was alone at the home. The victim’s father works as a labourer in Andhra Pradesh.

The victim lives with her mother and brother. However, on the fateful day her mother and brother had gone to another village to attend a feast.

Taking advantage of this, the accused lurked into the house from the back door and allegedly raped the minor girl.

Since the minor’s house is located a bit away from the village, no one heard the juvenile’s screams. Following the crime when the victim was bleeding the accused abandoned her and fled from the scene.

Shortly after the incident, the mother and brother of the girl reached their house and found the girl lying in a pool of blood and in an unconscious state. Later, when the girl regained consciousness, she narrated her mother everything about the incident.

Within no time the mother of the minor went to the accused’s house to inquire about the incident. However, the accused there bagged to excuse him after bowing down at the feet of the woman.

After knowing about the incident the villagers tried to compromise the case. However, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Chandpur police station yesterday.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In the meanwhile the victim was taken to Tangi Medical and then Khordha medical for medical check-up.