12 year old dies due to snake bite, family members donate his eyes

Bhubaneswar: The family members of Shubham Mallick from Dandamukundapur village in Pipili had to take a very heart-wrenching decision of donating his eyes soon after his death.

According to reports, 12 year old Shubham Mallick was bitten by a poisonous snake. Following that, he has initially admitted in Pipili hospital. When there was no improvement in his condition, he was being shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, but he died on the way.

Following his death, his father decided to donate his eyes. According to him, somebody else could use his son’s eyes to see the world.

After hearing about this, the Pipili MLA, Rudra Pratap Mahrathy reached the hospital. He met the family members of the deceased and offered his condolences.