12-year-old boy missing for 5 days found from a nearby village in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A 12-year-old boy who was missing for the last five days has been rescued from a locked house of Sundhi sahi in the Kurala village of Nayagarh district of Odisha. The villagers found the boy and rescued him after breaking the lock of the house on Monday.

The minor boy, Amrit Patra, had gone missing while returning from tuition on last Thursday. The incident took place in the Subuddhi Sahi under Kurada Panchayat under the Odagan police range in Nayagarh.

Amrit’s family members started looking for him after he did not reach home after leaving from tuition center. After a extensive search, Amrit’s bicycle has been recovered from a bamboo bush on the Nelia pond road.

His family members sought the help of police suspecting he has been kidnapped. A missing report has been lodged in Odagan Adarsha Police station regarding missing of the boy.

Finally, after extensive search the boy has been found after five days.