12 year old boy goes missing in Subarnarekha River in Baliapal of Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a 12 year old boy went missing in Subarnarekha river under Baliapala police limits of Balasore district on Monday.

The missing minor has been identified as Subham of Dharmadwara village.

Reportedly, Subham carried a load of water and went along with his younger brother to take a holy dip in the Siadi ghat on the occasion of first Monday of Shravan month.

But unfortunately, he was swept away by the heavy flow of Subarnarekha river. His younger brother shouted for help following which the locals rushed to the spot and immediately informed to the local fire fighters.

On getting the information, the local fire fighters arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation.