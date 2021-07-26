12 year old boy goes missing in Subarnarekha River in Baliapal of Balasore

By WCE 7
minor goes missing in subarnarekha river

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a 12 year old boy went missing in Subarnarekha river under Baliapala police limits of Balasore district on Monday.

The missing minor has been identified as Subham of Dharmadwara village.

Related News

Minor girl drowns in canal at Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal…

Body Of Minors Fished From Pond In Malkangiri District Of…

Reportedly, Subham carried a load of water and went along with his younger brother to take a holy dip in the Siadi ghat on the occasion of first Monday of Shravan month.

But unfortunately, he was swept away by the heavy flow of Subarnarekha river. His younger brother shouted for help following which the locals rushed to the spot and immediately informed to the local fire fighters.

On getting the information, the local fire fighters arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Sujal Drink from Tap Mission’ in Puri

State

So far there is no symptom for third wave of Covid-19 in Odisha: DMET Director CBK…

State

Odisha schools reopen for Class 10, 12 students

State

KIIT Student CA Bhavani Devi wins India’s 1st fencing match in Olympics history

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.