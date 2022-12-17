12 year old boy goes missing in Odisha’s Nayagarh district

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident a 12 year old boy has gone missing in Nayagarh district of Odisha. He is missing since Thursday. The incident took place in the Subuddhi Sahi under Kurada Panchayat in Odagan block of the district.

The missing child has been identified as Amrit Patra.

As per reports, Amrit had gone to the tuition on last Thursday. Yet, though he completed tuition and headed for home in his bicycle, he did not reach home. Hence, it has been suspected that he has been kidnapped.

Reportedly, the boy’s bicycle has been recovered from a bamboo bush on the Nelia pond road.

The family members of the missing child have lodged a complaint in Odagan Adarsha Police station regarding missing of the boy. Though the boy is missing since Thursday and already 24 hours have passed, he is yet to be traced out.