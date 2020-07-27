12 Wards Of Bhadrak Municipality Declared As Containment Zone

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Bhadrak district administration has declared 12 wards of the Bhadrak Municipality as containment zone .

As informed by Collector, the 12 wards are Ward No, 3, 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22 and 28 have been sealed and all the entry and exit points will remain closed.

The collector further said that public transport and personal movement will not be allowed during this period within this area and the residents have been asked to strictly remain at home.

All shopping and business establishment of whatsoever nature will be closed immediately. The Municipality administration will ensure the supply of essentials and medical requirements through various teams.

Bhadrak so far has reported 521 positive cases. Out of which 373 cases have recovered and 143 cases are still active and two have died from the deadly virus.

