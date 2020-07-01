Puri: Twelve persons have been tested Covid-19 positive during the Phase-2 testing for Bahuda Yatra in Puri town.

A total 5569 Covid-19 swab samples were collected last week from Puri town. Out of which 12 have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. All the confirm cases have been shifted to the Covid hospitals. Contact tracing and containment area have been successfully adhered to.

As per Hon’ble Supreme Court instructions, only persons who have been tested negative for Covid-19 will be allowed in Bahuda Yatra.

The total number of positive cases in Puri is 256, out of which 44 are active cases, while 210 are recovered cases and one have succumbed to this virus.