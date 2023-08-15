12 students among 20 injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha

Gunpur: As many as 20 people including 12 students were injured following two separate road mishaps in Rayagada and Sundargarh districts today.

In the first case, the road accident reportedly took place when the bus, which belonged to the Padmapur-based Sun Shine English Medium School in Rayagada district overturned while carrying the students.

A group of locals along with the passersby rescued the injured students and rushed them to the Padmapur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Likewise, as many as eight persons were injured after the pickup van on which they were traveling hit a roadside tree at Bonai under Bonaigarh Tehsil of Sundargarh district.

Out of the 8 injured, 4 people who sustained critical injuries due to the mishap were shifted to Rourkela Hospital for treatment, informed sources.