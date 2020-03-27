12 Odia Labourers Stranded in AP Border, Due to Coronavirus Lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Ganjam: 12 Odia labourers are stranded in between home and their work place. These migrant workers and labourers from Odisha are stranded in a forest area which is around 17 kms from Andhra Pradesh border.

All the 12 had gone to Tamil Nadu on a work assignment. Due to the lock down they got stuck in between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh border.

They have appeasled the government to rescue them as soon as possible by way of a video.

After getting this news, the family of these labourers are worried and tensed.

