Bhubaneswar: As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread in Odisha, India and across the globe, a host of false beliefs has surrounded on how to protect yourself from the pandemic.

Briefing media, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subrato Bagchi on Wednesday pointed out a dozen of wrong assumptions on Coronavirus infection.

The myths on Coronavirus, mentioned by Bagchi, are as follows:

Myth 1: Rinsing the nose with salt water protects against coronavirus

Bagchi: There is no evidence that rinsing the nose with salt water can reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

Myrth 2: Coronavirus will die off when temperatures rise to 25 degree Celsius

Bagchi: Scientists from across the globe have not said that how temperature changes will influence the behaviour of Coronavirus. You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is.

Myth 3: Coronavirus remains with your body till death

Bagchi: Catching the coronavirus does not mean you will have it for life.

Myth 4: If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing means you are free from COVID-19

Bagchi: If a person holds his/her breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort doesn’t mean he/she is free from the coronavirus disease.

Myth 5: Drinking alcohol prevents from Coronavirus

Bagchi : Drinking alcohol does not protect a person against COVID-19; instead, it can increase other health problems.

Myth 6: Taking a hot bath prevents Coronavirus disease

Bagchi: Taking bath with warm or hot not prevent a person from catching COVID-19.

Myth 7: Coronavirus transmits through mosquito bites

Bagchi: So far there is no information from across the globe that the Coronavirus can be transmitted by mosquitoes. The Coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

Myth 8: Eating garlic help prevent coronavirus

Bagchi: Garlic is a healthy food. However, there is no evidence that eating garlic can protect people from the Coronavirus.

Myth 9: Coronavirus affect to children and older people

Bagchi: People of all ages can be infected with the Coronavirus.

Myth 10: Antibiotics kill coronavirus

Bagchi: Antibiotics works against bacteria; they do not kill viruses.

Myth 11: Gargling with chlorine water help preventing Coronavirus

Bagchi: Gargling with chlorine water doesn’t help preventing Coronavirus; instead such substances can be harmful to body.

Myth 12: Cats and dogs spread Coronavirus

Bagchi: No, there is no scientific evidence that Coronavirus can infect cats and dogs.

At last , Bagchi reiterated the following ways to protect yourself from coronavirus.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, using soap or hand wash. You can also use hand-sanitizer.

Don’t touch your face, nose, eye with your hand.

Stay at home.

Wear mask whenever you go outside.

If you go outside, maintain social distance.

Avoid close contact with people who are sneezing or coughing

If you cough or sneeze, use clothes or cough into the crook of your elbow

So far, 60 persons were tested positve for COVID-19 in Odisha, among which one person died while 18 persons have been completely recovered and discharged from the hospital.