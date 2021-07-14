12 injured as van turns turtle in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a sad incident at least 12 persons sustained injury in a road accident in that took place near Talapada under Jarada Police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. The injured persons have been admitted to hospital.

As per reports, about 20 labourers of Khariaguda area were returning in a Tata ACE vehicle from Prahlladpur village when the vehicle turned turtle as one of the tyre burst.

Soon, the injured persons were rushed to the Patrapur hospital. Police personnel from Khariaguda Out Post have reached the spot and probe is underway in this matter.