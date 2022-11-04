12 illegal ticket agents arrested from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as  12 illegal ticket agents have been arrested from AIIMS hospital situated here in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The police got the information from locals that these illegal agents were involved in fraud relating to tickets in AIIMS, which is one of the leading hospitals

According to reliable sources these agents were buying doctor consultation tickets from the counter and selling them at a higher price to the patients.

Sources say, the tickets for doctor consultation at AIIMS is free but, these illegal agents used to take the tickets and sell them to patients at as much as 4000 to 5000 rupees each.

The Khandagiri police got a tip-off relating to this matter today, immediately conducted a raid and caught as many as 12 such illegal ticket selling agents.

A senior police officer has added that these raids shall be conducted on a regular basis and more agents shall be arrested.

