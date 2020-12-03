12-Hr Birmitrapur Bandh By Congress Over Custodial Death

Birmitrapur:  The district Congress party has observed 12-hour bandh in Birmitrapur demanding judicial probe into a custodial death.

The party members started picketing and shut down shops and market complexes in the morning hours.  The vehicular communication has also been disrupted due to Bandh.

The police forces have also been deployed  due to the bandh called by the Congress.

On November 20, Md Tariq Salim was detained in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman, Pradeep Kundu and died in police custody under mysterious circumstances.

He was taken to different locations in course of investigation into the case. However, his health condition deteriorated and was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH)  where he was declared dead.

