12-Hour Shutdown In Kendrapara Due To Rising Covid Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: The Puja Committee of Kendrapara town has decided to impose a 12 -hour shutdown in the district until further notice keeping in view the rising number of Covid cases.

The committee informed that, the markets in the district shall be shutdown from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning. The committee members further added that, the people are not adhering to the Covid guidelines.

They are openly flouting norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

It is noteworthy that almost everyday more than 100 Covid positives are being detected from the town. It has also been noticed that people are crowding market places.

