12-hour Rairangpur bandh observed today

Rairangpur: A 12-hour bandh is being observed in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj on Monday said reliable reports they are demanding for a separate district.

A ccording to reports, the Rairangpur District Action Committee has called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm demanding the formation of a new district in Rairangpur.

All government and private establishments and motor vehicles have been shut down.

Local residents also stopped the Tata Badampahad train at Rairangpur station for some time. Rairangpur District Action Committee has been demanding a new district since a long time.

As the demands have not been fulfilled till date, the District Action Committee is observing the bandh again today. All party leaders and Rairangpur MLAs have joined the bandh.

